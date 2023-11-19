KATSEYE’s final lineup: HYBE unveils six-member girl group featuring Indian-American Lara Rajagopalan

HYBE, the powerhouse behind K-pop, has disclosed the official lineup for its upcoming girl group, KATSEYE. Comprising talents from the Philippines, US, South Korea, and Switzerland, the diverse group was finalised after a rigorous selection process. Among the top 20 contestants, two skilled Indian vocalists initially participated, and Lara Rajagopalan, a Los Angeles-based Indian-American musician, emerged as a finalist.

Collaborating with Universal Music Group, HYBE formed KATSEYE, set to debut under the Geffen Records label. The group’s members—Manon, Sophia, Daniela, Lara, Megan, and Yoonchae—were chosen through the competitive survival show, The Debut: Dream Academy.

At a press conference, Lara, a 17-year-old artiste, introduced herself, stating, “Hi, I am Lara Raj. I'm 17 and I'm Indian from LA.” A talented actor, singer, and dancer, Lara began her training in these disciplines at the age of four. Noteworthy for her appearance on NBC’s The Blacklist, Lara secured the second position during the final lineup selection.

Also read: K-pop band SEVENTEEN delivers an ode to unity at UNESCO Youth Forum

Born on November 3, Lara is fluent in English and Tamil, showcasing her multifaceted talents in various fields. With a background in modelling, she participated in a Macy's campaign in 2017 and co-hosted the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women initiative. Lara's Instagram features cover songs and dance videos, further highlighting her versatility.

Also read: BTS’s Jungkook makes fans swoon with dazzling concept photos for debut album ‘Golden’

The audition session attracted over 120,000 entries, eventually narrowing down to 20 participants. Further details about KATSEYE's debut are eagerly anticipated.