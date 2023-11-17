 K-pop band SEVENTEEN delivers an ode to unity at UNESCO Youth Forum

The UNESCO Youth Forum in Paris bore witness to a groundbreaking moment as K-pop sensation SEVENTEEN stole the spotlight after delivering a powerful speech coupled with a mesmerising performance on November 14. The forum had its first-ever notice of a crowd of 1,300 attendees, including UNESCO delegates, global representatives and esteemed figures like UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.

SEVENTEEN’s impact rippled globally, igniting a social media frenzy as their session trended at the top spots worldwide. Amidst the performances, members SEUNGKWAN, JUN, WOOZI, MINGYU, JOSHUA and VERNON spoke passionately, underscoring the transformative power of unity and dreams. Their pledge to support global youth aspirations also resonated widely.

“We aim to spread love and encouragement,” said MINGYU, emphasising their loyalty to fostering hope and resilience universally. JOSHUA echoed this sentiment, highlighting their solidarity-driven journey towards positive change.

Their enchanting performances, featuring hits like God of Music and Together, encapsulated the band’s trademark optimism, spreading a message of hope which defines their outstanding career.

Prior to the event, a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding between PLEDIS Entertainment, UNESCO, and the Korean National Commission for UNESCO (KNCU) signalled an expanded partnership. SEVENTEEN’s #GoingTogether campaign, launched with KNCU, has spurred various educational initiatives and charitable efforts, including donations supporting education in Malawi.

In other news, SEVENTEEN’s latest album, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN, embodies a celebration of collective success. The troupe composed of 13 exceptional talents, has ascended to the pinnacle of the music industry.

