Pritam, Jonita Gandhi enthral audiences with their energetic live performance at ICC World Cup 2023 finale

The much-anticipated clash between India and Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 finale is unfolding at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has curated an electrifying opening ceremony to mark the occasion. The star-studded event featured captivating performances by popular musicians including Pritam Chakraborty and Jonita Gandhi, adding an extra layer of excitement to the thrilling match.

During the innings break of the ICC Men's CWC 2023 final, Pritam and Jonita took the stage, enthralling the audience. As the crowd joined in the celebration, Pritam and others presented a dazzling display, with dancers holding flags representing all ten teams. The spectacle continued with a laser show by LM Productions on the venue's roof, complemented by live renditions of hit numbers like Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from Tiger 3 by Akasa Singh and Nakash Aziz.

Also read: From SRK to Asha Bhosle, Bollywood celebs cheer for team India at ICC World Cup 2023 Finals

A fan-shared video on X showcased vibrant dancers in yellow, red, and purple outfits, moving to the beats of the song. The energetic performance featured the song Lehra Do from the movie 83, which depicts India's historic World Cup win in 1983, with Ranveer Singh portraying the iconic Kapil Dev. The grand finale concluded with Pritam's performance of Jeetega Jeetega from 83, featuring contributions from various artists.

Aditya Gadhvi, known for the popular song Khalasi, also graced the venue with a stellar performance. The ICC Men's CWC 2023 finale witnessed an array of musical talents, including Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh, and Tushar Joshi, captivating the audience during the innings break.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated ICC Men's CWC 2023 finale commenced with Australia winning the toss. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team, having emerged victorious in all ten matches leading up to the final, entered the venue to face off against Australia. In the semi-finals, India secured a commanding 70-run victory over New Zealand under the leadership of Kane Williamson.

