From SRK to Asha Bhosle, Bollywood celebs cheer for team India at ICC World Cup 2023 Finals

As the excitement reaches its peak for the ICC World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad, Bollywood celebrities are adding glamour to the event, cheering for Team India at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by wife Gauri Khan, graced the occasion, showcasing his support for the national team.

A video posted on X captured Shah Rukh in Ahmedabad, where he donned a white T-shirt and blue denims. The Jawan star later switched into a blue T-shirt and denim jeans, seated alongside singer Asha Bhosle and Jay Shah, donning a pair of stylish black shades.

these small gestures are what makes SRK so magnanimous #INDvsAUSfinalpic.twitter.com/P5XmRkz44h — ح (@hmmbly) November 19, 2023

Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh’s Jawan co-star, was also present at the stadium with her husband Ranveer Singh and sister Anisha Padukone. Deepika, sporting a Team India jersey with ‘DP’ emblazoned on the back, was also spotted at Mumbai’s Kalina airport earlier in the day.

[Video] Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Anisha Padukone at the Cricket World Cup Final pic.twitter.com/R8zP63Xn8w — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) November 19, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan shared an inspiring message for Team India from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, expressing the nation's solidarity. Anushka Sharma, visibly enthusiastic, cheered on her husband Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma during their batting, while Athiya Shetty, spouse of team member KL Rahul, joined her in the stands.

Shah Rukh’s children, AbRam, Suhana Khan, and Aryan, accompanied by Shanaya Kapoor, were also spotted at the stadium. The vibrant presence of Bollywood stars, including Asha Bhosle, adds an extra layer of excitement to the IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final. She was also spotted with X Amit Shah during the event.

The celebrity-packed audience exemplifies the fusion of cricket and entertainment, creating a memorable spectacle for fans worldwide.