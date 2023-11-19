Deepika, Prakash Padukone, Ranveer Singh head to Ahmedabad for World Cup final

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Sunday was spotted at the Kalina airport, here, along with her father Prakash Padukone, as they head to Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to cheer for team India in the final match of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. India will meet Australia for the second time in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Also read: Rohit Sharma, Pat Cummins strike a pose with the coveted World Cup trophy at Adalaj Stepwell

In the video, we can see Deepika donning a blue jersey paired with blue denims. She has tied her hair in a ponytail and completed the look with sunglasses. The actress was spotted coming out of her car along with her father, a former badminton player for India. Prakash was seen waving at the cameras, while Deepika flashed her dimpled smile.

In another video, we can see Deepika’s husband actor Ranveer Singh coming out from another car, while he headed to the match venue. Ranveer wore an orange t-shirt and paired it blue jacket which was an Indian jersey. He completed the look with baggy jeans, a matching cap, and sunglasses. The Lootera actor showed a victory sign to the camera and flashed his smile.

Also read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh shine in stylish outfits at Jay Kotak’s wedding reception

India reached the finals after defeating New Zealand by 70 runs, with Mohammad Shami’s seven-wicket haul being a standout performance. The team posted a solid total, thanks to centuries from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, along with contributions from Rohit Sharma, Shubhman Gill, and KL Rahul. Australia secured their spot as the second finalist by defeating South Africa by three wickets in a thrilling contest. The match is set to take place in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

