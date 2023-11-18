Rohit Sharma, Pat Cummins strike a pose with the coveted World Cup trophy at Adalaj Stepwell

It has all boiled to one day! Started with 10 teams, down to two strong ones, the ODI World Cup 2023 final is set to premiere on Sunday, November 19 and Indians across the country are waiting for the match to unfurl with bated breath. And if you are one waiting to see which team takes the final shot to glory, then this customary pre-match photo session between competing teams, India and Australia, will surely add to your excitement.

Speaking of the photo shoot, it took place earlier today at the Adalaj Stepwell, located in the small town of Adalaj, close to Gandhinagar in Gujarat. In the frame we see Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma striking a pose with Australian captain Pat Cummins, and between them lies the coveted World Cup 2023 trophy.

The photos from the shoot were shared on the official X handle of the ICC Cricket World Cup with a caption that read, "Two captains. One trophy. Who will lift the ultimate prize?" They also shared some fun BTS clicks where we spot Rohit and Pat in their element.

For the unversed, the ODI World Cup 2023 final is set to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, one of the largest sports stadiums in the world which also hosted the tournament opener on October 5.

BCCI on Saturday also announced the full schedule of events that will take place in the finals."It doesn't get any bigger than this. The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Final is filled with stellar performances and an experience of a lifetime," BCCI posted on X.

As per media reports, the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team from the Indian Air Force will be performing before the start of the match with a 15-minute airshow followed by a special musical performance by Bollywood music director Pritam who will be joined by a lineup of singers such as Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh and Tushar Joshi. There will also be a laser and light show.

The Indian squad includes Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna and Suryakumar Yadav.