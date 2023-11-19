In a spectacular prelude to World Cup Final 2023, Surya Kiran aerobatic team soars high

The Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) left cricket enthusiasts awe-inspired with a historic 10-minute aerial show at the Narendra Modi Stadium. This breathtaking display, featuring nine Hawk Mk-132 aircraft, marked the first-ever occurrence of an aerobatic show preceding a cricket match in India.

The SKAT, revered as the 'ambassador of the Indian Air Force,' exhibited precision and flair, adding an unprecedented layer of excitement to the already charged atmosphere of the world's largest cricket stadium, accommodating over 130,000 fervent fans.

Also read: 50 centuries for Virat Kohli: Cricketer breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record, bows down to him, blows kisses to Anushka Sharma

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team, riding high on a stellar ten-match winning streak, secured the first spot in the semifinals and further advanced to the final, positioning themselves as strong contenders for a third World Cup title. The anticipation for this clash reached new heights with the dazzling aerobatic performance.

On the opposing side, the Australian cricket team, boasting a remarkable history with five World Cup titles, earned their spot as the third team to reach the semifinals. Despite a slow start, Australia displayed an impressive eight-game winning streak, setting the stage for a riveting showdown against India in their quest for World Cup glory.

Also read: Deepika, Prakash Padukone, Ranveer Singh head to Ahmedabad for World Cup final

Cricket enthusiasts and spectators lauded the SKAT's unprecedented aerial performance, turning the lead-up to the World Cup final into a truly unforgettable spectacle. As the cricketing giants prepared to battle on the field, the skies above the stadium had already witnessed a historic display of skill and precision by the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team.