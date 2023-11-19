SRK remains unruffled as Anant Ambani hands him a snake at Isha Ambani’s twins’ birthday bash [Video]

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan added glamour to Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s twins, Krishna and Aadiya’s birthday bash in Mumbai recently. A video shared on Instagram captured a playful moment where Anant Ambani handed Shah Rukh a snake, much to the amusement of onlookers.

In the video, Shah Rukh, sporting a casual black suit and shades, stood beside Anant and Radhika Merchant. Anant, without any warning, handed a yellow snake to Shah Rukh, and another person playfully placed a similar snake around the actor's neck from behind. Shah Rukh, unfazed, stood calmly with the snakes, while Radhika screamed in excitement as Anant placed the snake in Shah Rukh’s hands.

The video surprised the actor’s fans, who flooded the comments section with humorous remarks. One fan wrote, “SRK petting haters,” while another commented, “Lion h astin k saap se kya daregan (he is a lion, why will he be scared of snakes who are known to him).” The comments also included playful references like “Mufasa holding snakes” and “Well… lucky snake.”

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, the star-studded birthday party hosted by Mukesh and Nita Ambani saw the attendance of Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Karan Johar with his twins Yash and Roohi.

On the work front, Shah Rukh, who recently delivered hits with Pathaan and Jawan, is gearing up for the December 22 release of Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, in which he stars alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The actor’s light-hearted interaction with snakes at the birthday celebration added an unexpected twist to the glamorous event.