Pratibha Singh Baghel gets candid about what inspired her newest album, Lafz Bheege Hai 

Inspired by the tragic love story of writers Amrita Pritam and Sahir Ludhianvi, singer Pratibha Singh Baghel unveiled a new album, Lafz Bheege Hain, that tracks their unrequited romance.

With the four-part ghazal, Pratibha recreates the 20th-century tale of love that unfurled between Amrita and Sahir through letters.

We speak to Pratibha, who first quotes German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche and says, “Without music, life would be a mistake” and later begins talking about her newest release…

Read interview excerpts:

Sahir Ludhianvi and Amrita Pritam's love story is the epitome of romance for many Indians. What elements of this tale of love have inspired you?

Their love story is very unique. Sahir never expressed his love or admiration directly whereas Amrita’s expressions were bold towards him. I always feel that an artist is blessed with a unique way of expressing or communicating emotions. And that’s so inspiring.

How do the lyrics of the song embody the love shared by Sahir and Amrita?

Every ghazal in this album Lafz Bheege Hain tells you a story which is interconnected. When you hear the ghazals, you will feel like it is documenting their love story which is portrayed too well in the videos by Parasher Baruah.



Tell us a little about the album, Lafz Bheege Hai and how it walks the listeners through Amrita and Sahir’s love story.

This album conveys selfless love. People in love often feel these emotions. Love as an emotion is universal and that’s why I was instantly connected to this love story. It felt relatable as an artist. I’m sure listeners will feel the same too.

What would you say is your signature sound?

Well, I like to choose versatility so it’s difficult for me to say what’s my signature sound. As for my audience, they love it when I sing ghazals as well as Bollywood and commercial songs.



Which artist would you want to collaborate with and why?

Naming one artist would be difficult but If I have to name one then Bruno Mars. I love Bruno Mars’s music, it reminds me of Michael Jackson. I would love to collaborate with them on something interesting someday.



What are the songs you are jamming to currently?

My recent playlist is surprisingly not vocal but instrumental Pt Ravishankar ji’s sitar. I’m listening to his Dhuns and concerts and I love every bit of it.

What are your upcoming discography plans?

There are independent albums one of which is dedicated to Madhurani that we’re working on with the maestro Deepak Pandit who I have worked with the most till now. I am also working on a few singles as well and a few film songs are on the way too. You will know them super soon.

Lafz Bheege Hai streaming on all major audio platforms.

