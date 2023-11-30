Matt Cameron, drummer of Pearl Jam confirms band’s next album is all set, ready to go

Pearl Jam, one of the pioneering bands in the grunge movement, has exciting news regarding their upcoming album. Matt Cameron, their drummer, took to the Vinyl Guide podcast to confirm their highly anticipated record completion. Produced in collaboration with Andrew Watt, the album has undergone the meticulous process of mastering and mixing, signalling its readiness for release.

Despite Cameron’s suggestion of a 2024 launch, the band and their affiliates diligently plan the album’s rollout alongside potential touring endeavours, considering various factors to ensure a successful release. Expressing eagerness to hit the road once more in the upcoming year, Cameron reflected on the challenges faced during their 2022 tour.

Pandemic protocols necessitated mask-wearing and frequent testing for both the band and their crew, creating an atmosphere that, while successful and met with enthusiastic crowds, was far from the ideal live performance experience.

Guitarist Stone Gossard shared insights into their collaboration with Watt earlier in the year, highlighting his admiration for Pearl Jam and Soundgarden’s music. Gossard also shed light on the latter’s extensive production history, encompassing collaborations with iconic rock figures such as Ozzy Osbourne and the Rolling Stones, as well as ventures into the pop realm with artists like Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus.

This diverse background hints at the potential for a blend of rock and pop elements within Pearl Jam’s forthcoming album, that features Watt's dual role as both a devoted fan and a highly skilled pop producer.

