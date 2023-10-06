Kerala-based band Motherjane kickstart their tour, 111, from Chennai

Motherjane, a progressive rock band from Kerala, broke into the rhythm of Chennai for the first time in 2001. Destiny brought the group back to the city in 2023, this time, with new faces. The tour, titled 111, is an ode to the act of surrendering to nature. Existentialism, with political undertones, was always a part of the band’s philosophy. Carrying the core, the EP album dives into the depths of self-discovery with transcendental orchestration, eastern rhythmic process, and a newly-found vigour.

John Thomas, co-founder and drummer of Motherjane, feels the current members have found a common ground in the path of spirituality. “111 is an angel number. We used to see it on a regular basis. Another inspiration was the book A Course in Miracles by Helen Shuchman. The essence of the songs carry the philosophies of Advaitham (non-duality),” he says.

Concerned that many of today’s youth are swaying away from trying to understand the rich history of the country, John says the goal is to approach music with a holistic view and deliver the idea to the masses in a simpler way. He opines, today’s youngsters fail to understand the reasoning behind the significance of cultural sites, for example, the Padmanabhaswamy temple.

“Ego makes people want to control things. When we try to realise the essence of it, cultural diversity flourishes. There is always a niche crowd for the rock and metal scene in Chennai. And nowadays, we can’t blame the lack of technology or availability of equipment as an excuse for bad quality production. An analogue console, which was a distant dream a few years ago, is available even in Kerala,” he adds.

Also read: Payal Dev's new song, Nazar Na Lage captures the gaiety of nuptials

Founded in 1996, Motherjane was at its peak in the late 2000s, having opened for renowned bands such as Megadeth, Opeth and Machine Head, However, a few members parted ways for better opportunities.

John says, “Music now has to be considered as a portfolio career. It is always important to think like an entrepreneur to have an extra source of income. Baiju Dharmajan used to play the gamagam style to bring a classical touch. But there are so many other methods to explore. The reason we sustain in this field is perhaps due to the value-addition of new members.”

Niranj Suresh, who recently scored for the Malayalam film Kasargold, is the frontman of the band.

“We are learning everyday. Motherjane has a different rhythmic structure and melody. As a musician, I bring a new perspective to a band that already has one. As a result, a sense of musicianship is built,” he says. Nirav Adrian, a guitarist in a city-based band Life in Phoenix, says he was thrilled to hear about Motherjane’s tour in the city.

“They have influenced me a lot. What really captured my imagination was the fusion of Carnatic and rock. The first album I heard of theirs was Maktub. Songs like Fields of Sound, Mindstreet and Karmic Steps got me attached to them. I loved 111, the first time I heard it,” he says.

With 111, the stage is set for Motherjane to shine. Motherjane will perform at Bolgatty Grounds in Kochi on October 21 and in Kovalam on November 11.

Also read: EXCL: Shilpa Rao opens up on her musical career beyond Bollywood