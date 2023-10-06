One a high note

Establised in 2006 by the National Centre for the Performing Arts, Mumbai, the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI) is dedicated to western classical music. Since then, they have showcased a rich blend of strings, woodwinds, brass and percussion instruments and have come to be known as one of the best symphony orchestras in Asia. Now, SOI is all set to take the stage in Bengaluru for an evening of music featuring compositions by the likes of Mozart and Bach. We speak to Marat Bisengaliev, conductor of the orchestra, to find out everything you need to know.

Can you elaborate a bit on your upcoming performance?

We have performed in Bengaluru before and every time it has been a wonderful experience. We had very interesting concerts in different venues and every single time the audience has been incredibly appreciative. I found that classical music lovers in Bengaluru are enthusiastic and knowledgeable and we always look forward to performing in the city. The city has special venues for concerts with nice acoustics, which is quite rare in India, especially with ones suited for western classical music. This time around we’re bringing quite a classical concert, including the most popular classical works of Bach, Mozart, Biber, Fauré and more.

Symphony Orchestra of India

There are going to be two types of performances. One for adults and the other for children. Is there any particular difference between the two performances?

There is no particular difference. The program is suitable for all age groups. I would say it is democratic in that way. For the children’s performance, I would say that we will consider kids to be part of the orchestra. They are kids who can play in the orchestra, who have got a talent and a really high level of playing. The set-list is the same for both the performances.

Tell us about how you work on the set-list before the performance?

Lots of discussions. Our chairman was very adamant that we bring classical music to Bengaluru. So, on his insistence, we included Mozart’s Symphony No. 40, which is probably the most famous symphony. And for me, it is considered as one of the most difficult pieces to play. The same applies to Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3.

Apart from the set-list, how do you try to make a performance unique?

It’s the way we work. It’s very difficult to make it too unique because the pieces are very popular and very traditional. There is very little room for originality or uniqueness.

Marat Bisengaliev

What are the differences you have come across in terms of audiences in places you have performed?

I feel that, with the growth of the economy, more middle-class people are interested in western classical music. The same can be seen in China, there was a growth in the number of people interested in listening to western classical music. Here in India, it is quite natural now to see new and young faces in the audience. It’s not just about die-hard western classical music fans but also for younger generations.

On that note, how do you prepare yourself for a performance that has an audience that is not quite familiar with the genre?

I have been working with orchestras since 1989. I have had all sorts of audiences including the ones from really remote places on the globe. Like in Yakutsk (a city in Russia), I remember playing in front of prisoners. Classical music has the ability to go to your heart. And the most important aim is to bring love to people, including prisoners.

For the upcoming performance, it’s a 35-piece orchestra. Does the number remain the same more or less?

No. This time, we managed to increase the number of woodwind players. Now, we have almost the entire woodwind section, which is already a big improvement. We are aiming to add more, little by little.

What’s next for the Symphony Orchestra of India?

We are performing in a few other cities in India, following which we will be heading to Great Britain for a long tour. In India, we are heading to Delhi, Ahmedabad and then back to Mumbai.

INR 500. October 6 and 7, 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.

