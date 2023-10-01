Here is all you need to know about  International  Music Day

Every year on October 1, the world unites to celebrate International Music Day, an annual event dedicated to fostering peace and understanding among diverse cultures through a shared love for music. This global observance offers an opportunity to appreciate the diverse forms of music that resonate from different corners of the globe, bringing people together in the spirit of harmony and unity. Let's delve into the origins, significance, and all you need to know about the celebration.

Also read: Badshah gifts Rs two lakh worth sneakers to a fan

The inception of International Music Day dates back to the year 1975, when the eminent violinist and former president of the International Music Council (IMC), Yehudi Menuhin, championed the cause. The IMC, a vital advisory body established by UNESCO in 1949 to provide counsel on musical matters, played a pivotal role in this endeavour. During the 15th General Assembly held in Switzerland in 1973, the IMC passed a resolution proposing a dedicated day to honour music.

The following year, in 1974, Yehudi Menuhin announced October 1 as International Music Day. The celebrated violinist, who spent the majority of his illustrious performing career in Britain, had the distinction of making the first International Music Day a reality on October 1, 1975.

This annual observance serves as a platform to revel in the beauty of music and the diverse musical arts embedded in cultures worldwide. Music aficionados embrace and appreciate the richness of various musical genres, strengthening the bonds of peace and understanding amongst a mosaic of global cultures. The significance of this day lies in its power to transcend barriers, uniting humanity through the universal language of music.

Also read: DJs who produce music have more opportunities, says music producer and DJ Smokey

While International Music Day is celebrated every October 1, it's important to note that World Music Day falls on June 21. World Music Day encourages people to engage in musical practice and showcase their musical talents in public spaces, fostering a communal spirit of creativity and expression.