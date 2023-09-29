Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren performs in Bengaluru as part of his Sunburn Arena tour

Armin Jozef Jacobus Daniel van Buuren or Armin van Buuren as he is usually known, is a name right up there at the top list of DJs around the globe. He is no stranger to nominations and awards. In 2014, he was nominated for a Grammy for Best Dance Recording for the single This Is What It Feels Like, which featured Trevor Guthrie, making him the fourth trance artiste to ever receive a Grammy Award nomination. Now, he is all set to captivate India with his four-city (Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi-NCR) Sunburn Arena tour. Here, Armin lets us know more about his India tour, what the audience can expect from him, his most memorable performance in India and lots more…

Can you tell us a bit about what the audience can expect from your tour in India?

While every set differs from show to show and how the crowd responds, I’ll surely play some of my recent releases and some of the tracks I really love at the moment. Maybe, some unreleased tracks as well!

What are some of the things you are looking forward to when you visit the country?

I’m definitely looking forward to the local cuisine. And if there’s enough time, maybe I’ll do a bit of sightseeing as well to get more in touch with the culture.

You have been to India before. Did you get the time to visit some places and try out some street food?

Unfortunately, time is always scarce on these kinds of tours. I may have visited a few places last time around, but I honestly can’t remember if I got myself some street food. Will try to do both this time!

When was the moment you realised that you wanted to become a DJ?

There wasn’t really a moment; I just eased into it. I loved nothing more than making music and sharing the tracks I love with the rest of the world, so becoming a DJ was pretty much the next logical step.

Trance music has been evolving. How do you keep yourself updated and make sure you are right up there at the top?

I think, it’s all been a matter of not shackling yourself. I always keep an open mind toward other genres and that has allowed me to evolve as an artiste, which is expressed through music. It’s always a gamble, because people who’ve become a fan of my work through a certain sound may not like a new direction. But, I guess it worked for me!

Tell us about the first musical piece you created?

If I am to go with the first piece of music I ever created instead of the first track I’ve ever released, I guess that story is the same for every producer. Those very first forays into music-making always produce, how should I put it, less than admirable results. But you keep at it, learn as you go and finally create something that is good enough to release. I released some records very early on, but I guess the first one that really counts is Blue Fear in 1997. And that track really started things for me.

What has been your best memory yet of your performance in India?

That’s a tough question; I’ve got so many great memories. I’m inclined to go for the India tour I did for Armin Only Intense in 2014. I mean, the A State of Trance celebrations in Mumbai were phenomenal, but the Armin Only shows add that personal touch, you know?

What can the audience expect from Armin van Buuren for the rest of the year?

Lots of new tracks! I’m having a lot of fun in the studio at the moment, and I can’t wait to let you all hear what I’ve been working on!

INR 1,199 onwards. October 5, 4 pm. At Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre, Tumkur Road.

