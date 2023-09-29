Have faith and keep calm as Faith Over Fear is here with their first live concert

What happens when nine youngsters, all music enthusiasts meet? They form a band. Faith Over Fear has the same history. The band members — Mathew Shaun (band leader, keys and vocals), Chris Stone (lead guitar), Mukilan B (lead vocals), Haggith Joshua (bass guitar), Ejaaz Omar (rhythm guitar), Francis (lead keys), Nulin Jeriba (lead vocals), Kaviya S (vocals) and Mayuresh More (rhythm guitar) — met in college and their wavelength almost instantly matched, as far as music is concerned. “It was quite organic; things just fell in place, and before we knew it, we were a band already!” says Shaun.

Asked why the band is named Faith Over Fear, and Shaun tells us, “All of us believe that no matter the struggle or problem we are in or go through, we always find a way out if we put our faith in God.” He adds, “During our first performance, we faced a lot of issues and we kept our faith in God alone and trusted the process, and it came out really well. We even won a prize!”

The band’s upcoming gig is their first live concert, and needless to say, they are excited! “We’re pretty excited to try out and experiment with this new experience for the first time. And we’re going be doing a multi-language and multi-genre show, to entertain all the hearts who make it to our concert,” Shaun says.

The nine-member band experiments with rock as well as acoustics. “We usually create our music out of our personal experiences and mostly write lyrics on our own. We’ve written four to five songs, and they’re going be released soon as part of our first album. We create songs only in English — ballad/pop genres. Of course, we aspire to try out other genres as well.”

Tickets at Rs 299.

October 2, 3.30 pm.

At Medai – The Stage, Alwarpet.

