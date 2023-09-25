KSHMR and Raftaar collaborate to create ‘Legacy’

As hip-hop turns 50, Indian-American DJ-producer KSHMR and ace South Asian rapper-producer Raftaar join forces for their debut collaboration to provide an electric club banger with Legacy, the third track from KSHMR’s much-awaited Indian hip-hop album Karam.

Over a thunderous drill-inspired beat, Raftaar showcases his lyrical prowess as he raps about the importance of legacy and how a person should masterfully build towards his legacy for empowerment of future generations. Aside from spitting verses on legacy, the track also sheds light on how artistes should be celebrated with love, respect and positivity and not hate and criticism upon their passing.

Talking about the collaboration, KSHMR says, “Raftaar was at the top of the list of rappers in the Indian scene I wanted to work with. We went back and forth over virtual meetings, where I told him about the concept of my forthcoming album Karam’s storyline and how each track on it tells a different piece of that story. We landed on our song being the last track of the album, a reflection on the main character’s death, which I knew Dilin could perfectly execute with his lyrical intensity. I was blown away to find he’s a great producer as well. As the beat took shape, he offered lots of input as to its production and even added his own elements in Ableton. We recorded the final vocals in a Mumbai studio together and it was an honour to witness his iconic voice firsthand.”

Also read: Echoes of Earth Music Festival returns with its 6th edition this December

“The word legacy holds a potent value in our hip hop culture,” Raftaar tells us, adding, “I am glad to have worked on this track with KSHMR. Whilst creating this track, I was constantly thinking about how do I want to be eventually remembered in time to come and what is the kind of heritage I want left behind to motivate a hundred other artists. ‘Legacy’ these days is such an overlooked concept and this track is a reminder to everyone that if you hustle hard, you don’t do it for the fame and money only, you do it to build something much bigger than yourself, something for the community.”

KSHMR’s star-studded album Karam will feature desi hip-hop frontrunners. The upcoming album serves as a timely reminder about KSHMR’s cultural lineage and deep-seated connection with India.

Also read: BTS's Jungkook surprises fans with announcement of upcoming digital single ‘3D’