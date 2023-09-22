NH7 Weekender festival to return in December in Pune

India’s longest-running multi-genre music festival is set to run from Friday, December 1, 2023, to Sunday, December 3, 2023, at a brand new site, the sprawling 25-acre Teerth Fields in Pune. Returning for its 14th edition under the theme of #ItsAMood, the festival will pay an ode to the spirit of community, discovery and celebration, living up to its legacy of being more than a music festival.

Touted as India’s happiest music festival, audiences will get to experience emerging artistes live whilst indulging in a delicious range of culinary delights and mingling with like-minded folk and creating memories through colourful walkways and uber-cool merchandise.

Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder & Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming, said the aim of the festival is to create a sense of togetherness within the community through music, gaming, food and art.

"Our team, led by festival director Tej Brar is committed to crafting an experience for fans of all ages by bringing together an evolved lineup of eclectic international & homegrown acts across a multitude of genres. This edition of NH7 Weekender will also see the introduction of an expansive gaming area, truly capturing the confluence of music and gaming, delivering a one-of-a-kind experience to our festival attendees," he added.

Widely known for its diverse top-tier programming and as a hub for the discovery of artists, the 2023 edition will witness not just a more prominent global lineup but also the inclusion of Gen Z talents on the lineup, marking a new chapter in the fest's evolution. NH7 Weekender 2023 will host over 45 homegrown and international artists over three days, with an eclectic assortment of genres such as metal, rock, pop, hip hop, electronic, funk, Punjabi & more spanning across four stages.

Also Read: Please don't stop the music! Massive bachata and kizomba dance festival in Goa this weekend

Presenting a cornucopia of sights, sounds, and experiences, the festival will include an array of well-crafted and immersive attractions for attendees such as Ferris wheel rides, curated culinary delights, delicious drinks, a flea market, art installations, and a gaming area. The organisers have also introduced a new ticket category- ‘Like A Boss’- to provide a unique experience this year. Attendees will get to avail access such as elevated viewing platforms, air-conditioned washrooms, a dedicated bar with premium cocktails, a complimentary drink as well as separate entry and ticket redemption lanes

In line with its environmentally conscious decisions, zero-waste, and minimal trace policies, the organisers will be committed to recycling, composting, donating, and reusing 90% of all waste materials generated at the festival. Aside from the elements of sustainability, the festival will also emphasize inclusivity & gender equality to a large extent this year, with amplified female representation on the line-up as well as the inclusion of a female-led festival design team headed by renowned artist- Osheen Siva. Additionally, there will be safety tents, gender-neutral washrooms, and gender-neutral frisking lines to ensure inclusivity beyond the stage.

Also Read: Bindu Subramaniam is all set to introduce a new course at SaPa that will give toddlers the musical exposure they deserve!