From Tamannaah 'Aakhri Sach' to Raftaar's 'Bajao' and Pawan Kalyan's 'Bro', Netflix One Piece here's this week's watch list

The last week of the month of August is filled with entertainment as new action, drama, romance and friendship stories will be streaming on different OTT platforms. There are numerous options for binge-watching on the OTT platforms, but only a few are worthy of our time. Whether you're a fan of riveting movie or prefer to dive into gripping series on the web, there's something extraordinary in store for everyone in the coming days.

From investigative thriller Aakhri Sach headlined by Tamannaah Bhatia to rapper Raftaar's debut series Bajao, to Pawan Kalyan’s Telugu fantasy comedy film BRO, the upcoming lineup surely will keep you hooked and engaged. We have brought an enthralling slate, which will captivate audiences of varied choices with titles spanning across genres and languages.

Aakhri Sach

One night, one family, multiple deaths, an investigating officer and various theories, Aakhri Sach is inspired by true events. Set against the backdrop of simmering tension, the series will delve into the lives of each character as Tamannaah Bhatia, playing the role of Anya, the lead investigative officer embarks on a mission to unravel the mystery of the deaths.

Aakhri Sach takes you on an emotional journey with a talented ensemble of Tamannaah, Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjeev Chopra. Produced by Nirvikar Films, directed by Robbie Grewal and written by Saurav Dey, Aakhri Sach will stream from August 25, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Bajao

Rapper and singer Raftaar is making his much-awaited acting debut with musical comedy series Bajao. The series also stars Tanuj Virwani, Sahil Vaid and Sahil Khattar in the lead. It is an uproarious coming-of-age bromance that follows the hilarious escapades of three young, tenacious filmmakers as they embark on a journey like no other. Navigating the high-octane world of Punjabi Pop music, these spirited creators overcome formidable challenges, confront overexcited artistes and even encounter ruthless gangsters.

The series takes an unexpected turn when three friends find themselves entrusted with a bag of Rs 2 crore to shoot the comeback music video for Punjab's most celebrated rapper. However, a night of revelry leads to chaos and the trio wakes up with no memory, the bag missing and the rapper mysteriously absent. What follows next is a chaos full of twists and hilarious mishaps.

Mahira Sharma, Adinath Kothare and Monalisa will also be seen in the series. Presented by Jio Studios, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Pragya Singh and Vijendra Sahaani, the series is directed by Shiva Varma and Saptaraj Chakraborty, and written by Nikhil Sachan. It will stream on JioCinema from August 25.

BRO

The Telugu supernatural fantasy comedy film is directed by Samuthirakani, from a screenplay by Trivikram Srinivas. The flick is an adaptation of the 2021 Tamil movie Vinodhaya Sitham. It stars Pawan Kalyan as God of Time Titan, Sai Dharam Tej as Markandeyulu "Mark", Priya Prakash Varrier as Veena, Ketika Sharma as Ramya, Brahmanandam and Subbaraju.

Produced under People Media Factory and Zee Studios, the music is composed by Thaman S. It was theatrically released on July 28. It will stream on Netflix from August 25, in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages.

Lost & Found in Singapore

Starring Rithvik Dhanjani and Apoorva Arora in the lead, the film features a novel choose-your-own ending approach, which invites viewers to become a part of the narrative, steering its course through their choices as the characters lead us on a journey of discovery through the enchanting streets of Singapore.

An MX Studios Original Lost and Found in Singapore intricately follows the journeys of an introverted solo traveler (Rithvik) and an adventure-seeking girl (Apoorva) who champions friendship. Amidst Singapore's iconic landmarks and hidden gems, their destinies rest in the hands of the audience.

Viewers guide their choices, creating diverse paths and unique viewing experiences. This immersive collaboration caters to younger Indian audiences, blending entertainment with novel travel inspiration. It will stream from August 25 on MX Player.

One Piece

Based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. The story follows the adventures of Monkey D Luffy, who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, One Piece, to become King of the Pirates.

But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.

Starring Inaki Godoy as Monkey Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji, it is a live action pirate adventure created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios and Netflix. It will stream on Netflix on August 31.



