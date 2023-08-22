Chandrayan - 3 landing live telecast to stream on National Geographic

Inspired from the national pride witnessed during Chandrayaan 2’s mission in 2019, National Geographic India is all set to capture the nation's attention once again for Chandrayaan 3's planned landing. The live simulcast of Chandrayaan - 3 #countdowntohistory on National Geographic Channel and Disney+ Hotstar will begin at 4 pm tomorrow, hours before Vikram’s descent on the lunar surface, which is expected to begin around 5.45 pm IST. Hosted by Gaurav Kapoor and leading space experts, the show will take viewers on a captivating journey through time and space, capturing the countdown to the final moments as India creates history.



The show will have experts in the field — like astronauts Sunita Williams and Rakesh Sharma, and Chairman of ISRO S. Somanath — give insights about the mission's significance for India and the future of space exploration. CEO and Co-founder of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Centre Srijan Pal Singh, former Commander of the International Space Station Chris Hadfield and Creative Director of NASA's Voyager Interstellar Message and Emmy-winning writer Ann Druyan will count down to the final moments as India creates history while shedding light on the journey to the moon. With futuristic graphics and interesting trivia, the show will decode the basics of the rocket science and tech behind this mission.

“In the last 40 years, despite limited resources, ISRO has had a spectacular journey, the programmes we have conducted over the years have surprised the world. Space explorations do have their ups and downs, but we've remained focused in our approach and knowing the way ISRO functions I can proudly say that Chandrayaan 3 will have a safe landing. I look forward to a successful moon landing on 23rd August.” said Rakesh Sharma, the First Indian to be in space.

Chandrayaan 2's live telecast on National Geographic in 2019 drew millions to the landmark event. This edition will be telecast live on National Geographic Channel and Disney+ Hotstar in India.



