An out of control adventure: Raftaar on making acting debut with comedy series 'Bajao'

Get ready for an exciting adventure as the trailer of musical comedy series Bajao has just dropped! The teaser provides a glimpse into the hilarious journey of three determined filmmakers as they navigate the vibrant chaos of the Punjabi music industry, offering a whirlwind of laughter, comedic blunders, and satirical amusement.Its star-studded cast includes talents such as rapper Raftaar, making his highly anticipated acting debut, along with Tanuj Virwani, Sahil Vaid, Sahil Khattar and Mahira Sharma in lead roles. Adinath Kothare and Monalisa will also make appearances in the series. The show is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Pragya Singh and Vijendra Sahaani with direction by Shiva Varma and Saptaraj Chakraborty and screenplay by Nikhil Sachan.

The series is a riotous coming-of-age bromance that follows the adventures of three young and determined filmmakers as they embark on a unique journey. Navigating the high-energy realm of Punjabi pop music, these spirited creators overcome formidable obstacles, deal with overly enthusiastic artistes and even cross paths with ruthless gangsters. The narrative takes an unexpected twist when the trio finds themselves entrusted with a bag containing 2 crore rupees to film a comeback music video for Punjab's most celebrated rapper. However, a night of revelry leads to chaos, and the three wake up with no recollection – the bag missing, and the rapper mysteriously absent. What unfolds is a chaotic sequence of events filled with turns and side-splitting mishaps.

Raftaar shares, “Making my acting debut with Bajao has been a fulfilling milestone in my journey as an artist. It's a project that resonates with my own journey in the music industry – full of twists, turns and unexpected surprises. It's incredible how this series has allowed me to explore a whole new dimension of creativity and storytelling. It is not just a show; it's an out of control adventure that captures the essence of the Punjabi music scene in the most entertaining way possible. The camaraderie and fun on set was infectious and I hope that translates onto the screen as genuine laughter and entertainment for the viewers.”

Tanuj Virwani says, “In Bajao, I portray the character of Ved, a guy who balances fun-loving nature with a serious side within the trio of his friends. He harbours aspirations to achieve greatness in life. Working on this show has been a truly special experience for me, as I have thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with the entire team. The camaraderie and dedication we share have made the journey unforgettable and I can't wait for the audience to witness the magic we've created on screen. Ved's character has been a joy to bring to life, and I hope viewers will connect with his dreams and determination as they follow our thrilling and entertaining story.”

Series poster

Mahira Sharma adds, “Joining the cast of Bajao has been an electrifying experience that has added a vibrant new chapter to my artistic journey. The series captures the energy and enthusiasm of young people with strong passion and I'm thrilled to be a part of this rollercoaster ride. When I was offered the role for this web show, I instantly fell in love with it. The makers believed that my experience in Punjabi projects made me a suitable choice and I have tried to do utmost justice to my character. We have put our heart and soul into making this entertaining show and I hope that viewers will shower their love and support!”



Sahil Khattar mentions, “Bajao is centred on three friends who help a rapper from the northern music industry. The show promises an exciting blend of fun and thrills. In the series, I portray the role of Dhari Puniya, a spirited yet quick-tempered individual who seamlessly blends intellect with brawn. His multifaceted persona lends a captivating layer into the narrative, ensuring an immersive and enthralling journey for our audience. Throughout my involvement in this project, I have found myself wonderfully aligned with Dhari's character. His wit, sartorial choices, and the very essence of his humor mirror aspects of my own personality which resulted in an organic and deeply enjoyable creative process.”



Sahil Vaid tells about his role, “Stepping into the shoes of Cookie has been an absolute riot! Cookie's unabashed enthusiasm and boundless energy bring a unique flavour to Bajao. He's that quintessential happy-go-lucky guy who believes in living life to the fullest, no matter how crazy the circumstances become. Cookie's journey, from film school dreams to unexpected gigs in the entertainment world, is an exciting ride filled with laughter and unexpected moments. Cookie's character resonates with anyone who's ever dared to dream.”



Bajao will stream on Jio Cinemas from August 25.



