PM Modi thanks Dhvani Bhanushali, Tanishk Bagchi for a rendition of Garba song he penned years ago 

With the festive fever taking over, especially the excitement over the impeding Navratri week, plenty of artistes in the country have released new songs to get you into the groove. Earlier today, singer Dhvani Bhanushali posted that she, along with Tanishk Bagchi and the team of Jjust Music has created a musical rendition of a Garba that Indian PM Narendra Modi had penned years ago.

Her post read, “Dear @narendramodi Ji, #TanishkBagchi and I loved Garba penned by you and we wanted to make a song with a fresh rhythm, composition and flavour. @Jjust_Music helped us bring this song and video to life.”

PM Modi replied to this post and thanked Dhvani and Tanishk for the rendition. He shared that it has brought back multiple memories from the past. In the same post, he also shared that this year, he's coming up with a soulful new Garba and he will release it during the Navratri week.

“Thank you @dhvanivinod, Tanishk Bagchi and the team of @Jjust_Music for this lovely rendition of a Garba I had penned years ago! It does bring back many memories. I have not written for many years now but I did manage to write a new Garba over the last few days, which I will share during Navratri. #SoulfulGarba,” Modi posted on X.

The Garba song which is penned by Modi has now been turned into a music video. The song is sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. It was released on Saturday.

The official description of the song reads, “Inspired by the poetic notes penned by none other than the one and only- Narendra Modi, GARBO transports us to witness the dynamic culture of Gujarat during Navratri through Tanishk Bagchi & Dhvani Bhanushali's musical magic which is directed by Nadeem Shah!”