Island Intonations: Miroca Paris from Cabo Verde performs in the city before heading to RIFF

Cabo Verdean singer and multi-instrumentalist, Miroca Paris, was born into a family of thriving musicians in Mindelo, the cultural capital of the island of Sao Vicente in Cabo Verde (off the coast of Senegal). He started playing the drums at the tender age of seven. By 13, he started exploring singing and playing the guitar as well as percussions. He founded his first band in 1994, where he was the drummer and singer himself. The following year, he was invited to play for A Batucada, a percussion ensemble based out of Sao Vicente. From there on, Miroca hasn’t looked back. He recorded a Grammy-winning album, performed with legendary Cabo Verdean singer Cesaria Evora and toured with Madonna. Now, the singer is all set to perform in India when he takes the stage at the Rajasthan International Folk Festival in Jodhpur later this month. But before that, he makes a stop in the city to provide Bengalureans a glimpse into his music. Here’s all you need to know about his upcoming performance.

“I am currently in Lisbon, where I am preparing my set lists. I have never been to India before, so I am making a variety of rhythms that the audience will enjoy. I will be bringing in rhythms of the capoeira and also singing in Creole,” begins Miroca. Miroca is someone who always looks forward to performing in countries he has never been to. However, performing in front of a new audience is always challenging and requires a lot of research. When asked about how he prepares a set list before performing in a new environment, the singer says, “I have a little bit of experience with such shows. I was lucky to have been travelling for over 25 years with multiple artistes. So, I use this experience while picking the songs. These songs include what I want to bring to the country and not just what the audience wants to hear. I like to share our music and also our special rhythm, which is the Morna.”

When asked about what he is looking forward to the most during his visit here, Miroca reveals, “First of all, the city. Then, I am looking forward to the food, the people, the land and the atmosphere. I am bringing music but for sure, I will be learning a lot from the audience too. So, I am looking forward to talking to the people and getting their reaction to our music.”

Miroca also contributed to the Grammy-award-winning album Voz d’Amor by Cesaria Evora in 2004. Elaborating on the same, the musician says, “In the breaks between our tours, we would stop in Paris because that was our base. We had our own studio in Paris. That’s where we usually recorded the songs for the album. It had a good release in France, Germany, Russia, Poland and the United States. Everyone liked the album but it took some time.” The Cabo Verdean singer has also shared the stage with pop icon Madonna during her Madame X Tour and Miroca only had praises for her when asked about his experience working with her. “She is someone who is really clever and creative. Every time you are with her, she is creating something new. You have to be prepared to follow up and keep up with her. She helps you grow, not just as a musician but also in being creative in how you dress and how you perform,” he adds.

Miroca grew up in a country with tiny islands. Artistes there have guitars on their backs and they play the guitar to make people happy. “They don’t do it for money and I was lucky to be raised in those islands. When I was 18 years old, I stopped playing for money. It was normal playing for fun and for making people happy,” Miroca signs off.

INR 499 onwards. October 20 and 21, 9.30 pm. At Windmills, Whitefield.

