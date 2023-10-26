How 'Sunoh' from 'The Archies' has deeply resonated with our emotions

Netflix's The Archies has recently released its first song, Sunoh, giving fans a taste of the series' musical essence. Here are the key reasons why Sunoh deserves a place on your playlist:

Sunoh acts as a teaser, offering viewers a peek into the vibrant world of The Archies. The song introduces the main characters, setting the stage for what promises to be an intriguing series.

Ankur Tewari and The Islanders, the creative minds behind Sunoh, have expertly blended lively rhythms and melodies. The song captures the essence of 1960s rock and roll, infusing a sense of nostalgia and simplicity that resonates with contemporary audiences.

Javed Akhtar and Dot have crafted lyrics that transport listeners to the uncomplicated days of the '60s, emphasizing the importance of finding one's voice at any age. Tejas Menon and Shivam Mahadevan lend their soulful vocals, enhancing the song's emotive quality.

The song successfully merges the musical styles of the '60s with the modern sensibilities of today's audience. It offers a fresh take on the rock and pop genres, making it appealing to listeners of various ages.

