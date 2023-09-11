AR Rahman’s ‘Marakkuma Nenjam’ concert in Chennai leaves fans disheartened due to poor management 

The highly anticipated AR Rahman concert in Chennai, which took place on Sunday, turned into a nightmarish ordeal for many ardent fans, leaving them deeply disappointed and disheartened. Social media platforms were flooded with fervent concert-goers expressing their frustrations, primarily blaming poor management for the chaos and subpar experience.

Numerous attendees reported that the most glaring issue was the inadequately low volume of the audio, rendering it barely audible to those positioned even a short distance away from the stage. This audio issue left many concert-goers feeling disconnected and thwarted in their attempt to enjoy Rahman's music to the fullest.

The overcrowding at the event added to the misery, with some attendees suffering panic attacks and severe anxiety due to the sheer number of people crammed into the venue. Several disillusioned fans vowed never to attend another AR Rahman concert, despite their deep admiration for the renowned musician.

Shockingly, reports emerged of ticket-holders being turned away at the venue's entrance, causing further outrage among Rahman's dedicated following. Some infuriated attendees even resorted to tearing up their tickets in protest.

The extent of the discontent was encapsulated in a tweet by a film trade analyst who shared a video of a fan tearing up their concert ticket. In the caption, the analyst wrote, “Disappointed #ARRahman fan tore #MarakkumaNenjam concert tickets and says this is indeed an unforgettable event and a worst gift from A R Rahman to the people.”

Another fan shared a video from the event, venting their frustration by describing it as a ‘very badly organised concert’ and deeming it a waste of money and energy. The fan expressed a sense of betrayal and pointed out the prevalence of conflicts and disturbances in the crowd.

Another concert-goer, who claimed to have paid a substantial amount for their ticket, criticized the lack of seating arrangements, the chaotic atmosphere, and the poor audio quality on social media.

Even those with premium seats didn't escape the chaos unscathed. A person, who had purchased Gold tickets, tweeted, “I am Devastated. AR Rahman is literally the only artist I look up to. He's everything to me. I love him with all my heart. BUT, I got trampled and had a full-blown anxiety attack and a breakdown even though I bought Gold tickets. I cannot begin to imagine what others went through.”

As of now, AR Rahman has not commented on the situation.