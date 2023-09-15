King announces New Life’s India Tour, promises fans an unforgettable experience

Currently at the top of his game and making waves with his music globally is King. With a success story that looks straight out of a Bollywood film, King’s journey has been nothing short of inspiring. Hailed as India’s fastest growing artiste today with hits like Maan Meri Jaan, Tu Aake Dekhle, and others to his credit, King came from a humble family background and disrupted the Indian pop music scene with his craft. Today, the musician gave a special surprise to his millions fans by announcing his India tour.

Titled ‘New Life’, the India tour will have the artiste perform at different places all around India including cities like Mumbai Bengaluru, Jaipur, Hyderbhad, Guwahati, Kolkata, Goa and many more. Sharing the same on his social media handle, King wrote, “NEW LIFE INDIA TOUR IS HERE‼

Also read: Bindu Subramaniam is all set to introduce a new course at SaPa that will give toddlers the musical exposure they deserve!

It's time for the biggest India tour.

We've put our blood & sweat to make this tour an experience of a lifetime. Please come and join us to be a part of this moment. I bet this is going to be an experience of a lifetime.

Opening up about his excitement on the same, King said in an official statement, “I’m thrilled about my India tour for the album New Life. The incredible love and support from my fans over the years have been truly overwhelming. I can’t wait to see everyone and perform for them. I’m determined to give back the same love and affection I receive every day from my fans. My heart is full, and I’m excited to meet you all my King’s Clan.”

Also read: Jasleen Royal opens up on her much-awaited 'Heeriye India tour'

The album nine songs, out of which Crown had already garnered a lot of appreciation from the masses. Well, we sure can’t wait for this India tour to kick-start.