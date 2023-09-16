Jodhpur RIFF dates announced, expect introduction to Rajasthan's rich folk music, dance and more

Jodhpur Rajasthan International Folk Festival (RIFF) at Mehrangarh Fort will host multiple performers, showcasing the best of Indian and global roots music, dance, and collaborations from October 26-30. The 16th edition of the festival will witness a special focus on Rajasthan's percussion instruments — the dholak, bhapang, and khartal — the last being unique to the state of Rajasthan.

Musicians from countries such as France, Australia, Cabo Verde, Italy and Estonia, as well as diverse Indian regions, will be in attendance. Besides collaborations between international and Indian artists -- with Cabo Verdean drummer Miroca Paris, for instance, the festival will focus on collaborations among Indian artists, bringing together classical and folk traditions of India.

Festival Director Divya Bhatia said, "This year, we are very excited to begin a whole host of new collaborations, and also facilitate the same among Indian artists. The audiences will witness Rajasthani folk artists collaborating with contemporary Indian jazz musicians, and with percussionists from different roots traditions. We will also be bringing 'roots' dance to you in a way that has not been seen before —kathak dance pieces set to Rajasthani folk songs and percussion."

Also, with a view to introducing Rajasthan's rich folk music to audiences of all ages, a Bal Mela where children from schools across Jodhpur are invited to the colourfully decorated environs of Veer Durga Das Memorial Park will be organised. Here, they witness the breadth of Rajasthani folk traditions through interactive performances from several troupes specialising in ghoomer, kathputli, kachchi ghodi, teraah taali and, crowd favourite — Rajasthan's very own Circus.