National dance and music festival 'Parampara Series' returns for its 27th edition   

Get ready for an exciting three-day celebration of culture and creativity as Natya Tarangini's Parampara Series returns with its 27th edition! This festival promises to be an extraordinary celebration of the arts and culture, featuring an impressive lineup of both national and international artistes.

Brace yourselves for stunning performances by Hindustani vocal maestro Shubha Mudgal, the rhythmic wizard Bikram Ghosh, the acclaimed duo Fareed Hasan Khan & Mehboob Hussain Khan, Vaibhav Arekar, Santosh Nair, and the legendary Raja Radha Reddy Repertory.

Raja Radha Reddy

Over the years, the festival has consistently drawn artistes from around the world like the Moscow Classical Ballet, Paul Taylor Dance Company, the passionate flamenco dancer Jose Porcel, stalwarts like Pt. Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Kishori Amonkar, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, and many more.

Shubha Mudgal

Raja Radha Reddy, the driving force behind the festival series shared, "Natya Tarangini is dedicated to our Bharatiya Culture and heritage, particularly its sangeetam (music) and Natyam (dance), which provides a unified forum and gives universal enlightenment. It is followed with reverence all over the world, it is an ideal path for the world, and to keep alive our cultural heritage. We arrange the Parampara festival to show the greatness of our Bharat for our future generations"

Bickram Ghosh

Mark your calendars on October 6 as Shubha Mudgal, the virtuoso of Hindustani Vocal music, will grace the stage for her second performance in the Parampara series. Additionally, prepare to be entranced as the Raja Radha Reddy Repertory presents Hampi Vaibhavam a fusion of four distinct Indian Classical dance styles.

Vaibhav Arekar

On October 7, the stage will be set ablaze by the melodious duet of celebrated Hindustani vocalists Fareed Hasan Khan and Mehboob Hussain Khan. They'll be accompanied by Santosh Nair, one of the country's foremost contemporary dance artistes who will bring his enthralling production Game of Dance.

October 8 Bickram Ghosh and his percussion ensemble, Rhythm Scape will take the stage by storm. Joining them will be Vaibhav Arekar, an illustrious Bharatanatyam artiste known for his immersive theatrical presentation style.

By Santosh Nair

For the past 26 years, Natya Tarangini has been unwavering in its commitment to the Parampara series, delivering innovative and authentic concerts year after year. In the face of the challenges posed by 2020, they stand strong, ready to revitalise the arts sector with this festival.

From October - October 8. At Raja Radha Rangmanch, Natya Tarangini Performing Art Centre, Delhi. From 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM.