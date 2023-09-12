India’s footprint at New York Fashion Week SS 2024 gets stronger with Anaar’s runway debut

As New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2023 comes to a close tomorrow, after a week filled with glamorous, innovative, and trendsetting styles, one name stands out conspicuously—Anaar. It became the very first Indian footwear brand to grace the prestigious international runway, joining the esteemed ranks of celebrated designers like Manish Arora, Naeem Khan, and Bibhu Mohapatra.

Founded by the visionary entrepreneur Tanushri Biyani, Anaar has carved a distinct path in the realm of fashion, becoming synonymous with elegance and innovation. Its NYFW debut underscores its unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of fashion.

Anaar's footwear

Tanushri Biyani, shares, "Anaar's maiden appearance at NYFW not only marks a groundbreaking feat but also serves as a beacon of cultural pride. This moment brings together the elegance of Indian tradition and the allure of contemporary fashion onto a global stage."

Anaar's footwear

Anaar's spotlight at NYFW will be on their meticulously crafted collections, including Kitten Pumps, Perfect Platforms, Classic Sneakers and Wedge Sneakers. Each pair carries a unique narrative, blending urban chic with unmatched comfort. However, Anaar's latest range takes centre stage, seamlessly marrying fashion-forward design with ergonomic engineering.

On runway

This collection transforms sneakers, heels and platforms into artful statements, striking the perfect balance between style and comfort. The wedge sneaker collection, in particular, offers a dynamic fusion of heightened elevation and relaxed sneaker comfort, catering to those who demand both style and ease.

Chunky shoes

Amid the bustling heart of the fashion capital, Anaar's collection showcases the idea that fashion transcends mere trends and labels—it is a deeply personal journey of self-expression and self-discovery. The fusion of the classic with the contemporary, comfort with couture, and streetwear with elegance exemplifies that the brand’s creations are more than footwear; they are powerful statements of individuality.

New York Fashion Week started on September 07 and ends on September 13.

