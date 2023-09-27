After immersive Van Gogh 360° experience, Concerts by Candlelight comes to India

Over the last couple of years, Indian metropolitans have played host to varied global events and the latest one to witness immense success was the one-of-a-kind immersive Van Gogh 360 exhibition. With over 300 of the most popular works of the renowned Dutch painter, the exhibition has travelled to Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru and is set to tour Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Goa, Chennai, Hyderabad amongst others in the coming months.

And while the hype of this experience continues to strive, there is an all-new addition to the list of events one must check out in the cities. Festival House, the team that brought the immersive, multimedia experience Van Gogh 360 to India, is set to introduce you to the wildly popular social experience, Candlelight India – Concerts by Candlelight.

Picture this. You enter a room full of Taylor Swift fans or Swifties as they call them, all dressed up in the most playful outfits wearing friendship bands and singing their lungs out to one of her most iconic tracks. And all of this is happening at an architecturally beautiful building lit by candlelight. Would that not be a feeling of a lifetime?

Well, Concerts by Candlelight aims to replicate this very feeling. With these musical events, you will get to move and groove to tracks by icons like Taylor Swift, QUEEN and Coldplay among others. This multi-sensory musical experience will come to Mumbai and Bengaluru and more cities will be added to the pipeline gradually. The first concert will be at Mumbai’s Royal Opera House on October 13.

INR 999. Tickets available online.