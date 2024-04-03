Musician Kshitij Anand releases Hindi rendition of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’

Musician Kshitij Anand has again captivated audiences with his soul-stirring rendition of Ed Sheeran’s hit song Perfect in Hindi. Released in 2017, the original track is known for its portrayal of love in its purest form. Kshitij’s adaptation infuses a unique essence, offering a fresh perspective on the song.
After teasing fans with a snippet on social media platforms last month, Kshitij received an overwhelming response, with millions of views pouring in on Instagram alone. Fuelled by the reception, the artiste has now officially released the full version of the song on prominent streaming platforms.
Expressing his passion for the project, Kshitij said, “This song has always held a special place in my heart—it’s been my favourite since it first came out. Turning Perfect into a Hindi version was a real passion project for me. Seeing how much everyone loved the sneak peek on social media was just amazing. It showed me how much people connect with this song. It’s that connection that really pushed me to release the whole thing and spread the happiness of this song to even more people.”
This endeavour adds to Kshitij’s track record of success in reimagining popular songs. His previous Hindi adaptation of Until I Found You garnered appreciation on social media, prompting numerous requests for a full release. True to his commitment to his fans, the musician delivered, and the track was well received on Spotify.
Listeners can now delve into the enchanting world of Kshitij’s Hindi cover of Perfect, immersing themselves in its captivating melodies and heartfelt lyrics