Pune-based singer Manasvi Baheti captivates fans with new single ‘Miss You’

Manasvi Baheti, a singer, songwriter and pianist hailing from Pune has captivated the audience with her new single Miss You which was released across digital platforms on March 22.
The artiste has a very loyal fanbase who have been followers of her work since her first original, Backup Girl, which did very well. Having been a classical pianist from the age of seven, Manasvi began writing songs in her early teens.
The artiste’s work boats of emotions and relatability as she writes from her own personal experiences. The song, Miss You particularly speaks of the difficulties she faced with her sister moving to the US for studies and her absence, which led to turmoil in her life she had to endure.
“This song is very close to my heart since I wrote it for my sister after she moved to the US for college. The pain and sadness were too intense for me to keep it bottled up inside so I wrote this song as a result. We are twins so we would spend all our time together. Some people are lucky to have a best friend or an amazing sibling, I got even luckier. I got a Mallvika. She means the world to me. Writing the song is barely scratching the surface to show how much she means to me” says Manasvi.
Manasvi has performed in various shows across events including Zomaland in Pune along with a fellow singer Diya Dhar. She is known for collaborating with local artistes, both in live performances and studio recordings, while also staying loyal and focused on her original music.