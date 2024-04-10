Pune-based singer Manasvi Baheti captivates fans with new single ‘Miss You’

The artiste’s work boats of emotions and relatability as she writes from her own personal experiences. The song, Miss You particularly speaks of the difficulties she faced with her sister moving to the US for studies and her absence, which led to turmoil in her life she had to endure.

“This song is very close to my heart since I wrote it for my sister after she moved to the US for college. The pain and sadness were too intense for me to keep it bottled up inside so I wrote this song as a result. We are twins so we would spend all our time together. Some people are lucky to have a best friend or an amazing sibling, I got even luckier. I got a Mallvika. She means the world to me. Writing the song is barely scratching the surface to show how much she means to me” says Manasvi.