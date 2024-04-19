Singer-songwriter and sound engineer Nikita Bharani explores the yearning for past love in her latest single 'Tu Wapas Ajaana'

“Tu Wapas Ajaana is actually about the theme of emotion — it’s a hope to regain lost love,” Nikita explains, adding, “It’s dedicated to someone you’ve shared beautiful moments with, but somehow lost along the way. The song is essentially for all true lovers who yearn to reconnect.” Having worked on projects like 12th Fail and Veerey Di Wedding, the musician is mastering the ability to blend the meaning of songs with the scores that have been provided to her. Therefore, we also asked her about the process she applied for her project. For such projects, Nikita reveals that there is often a certain medley that is in her head. Elements like the supporting instruments for the score also sometimes find a confirmed spot during the composition of the song from its inception. “Visualising the sound and then achieving it feels incredibly fulfilling. When people listen to the track and resonate emotionally, it’s like a pat on my back. This song is quite personal to me, made for someone I want to spend my life with, which is why I took on mixing, composing, and writing—it had to be just right,” she shares.