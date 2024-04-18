This upcoming performance aims to bring a traditional hindustani music genre to the forefront

Talking about how the musicians for the performance were selected, the vocalist reveals, “The other two vocalists apart from me are Manasi Rao, who started training with me a year ago and Nayana Udayashankar, who is not a full-time musician but has been training with me for three years now. I selected both of them because they come from two different age groups and also because I wanted to break the misconception that dhrupad is a very masculine art form.”

When asked about the aim of the performance, Murali says, “The main aim of the performance is to educate the audience about the dhrupad art form and give them an experience of it in the dagar tradition. The music is slow-paced and it is all about improvisation. The first section, which is called the aalaap, doesn’t have any words. It is very abstract. Because the music is very slow, some people might find it a bit difficult to understand in the beginning, but after a period of time, they will match the energy with the performer and experience the peace and calmness that this music can bring.”

Following Dhrupad Sandhya, Murali has other performances lined up but his focus is more on teaching. “I am also open to collaborations with various art forms, like theatre and dance, which I have been doing for quite some time now,” he adds, before signing off.

Entry free. April 20, 6 pm. At Untitled Arts Foundation, JP Nagar.

Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com

X: @al_ben_so