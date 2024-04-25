AR Rahman’s shout-out to Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ ignites fan requests for a collaboration

The Tortured Poets Department, which was released on April 19, has already broken multiple records. On Wednesday, it created history by becoming the first album to garner over a billion streams within a week of its release on Spotify. When the album came out, it hit a massive 300 million streams on the first day itself, setting the bar high. Additionally, it also sold 1.8 million copies of vinyl in the US within just five days of its release, making it the fourth largest-selling album in recent times.