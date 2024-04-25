AR Rahman’s shout-out to Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ ignites fan requests for a collaboration

Music maestro AR Rahman and American pop sensation Taylor Swift have been creating waves with their music globally. Recently, Rahman gave a shout-out to Taylor’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department.
Taking to X, the composer wrote, “All the best @taylorswift13 for your latest album #THETORTUEDPOETSDEPARTMENT.”
Sharing the album art and a link to stream it on Spotify, Rahman ignited a social media firestorm, with fans creating a #ARRahmanXTaylorSwift trend on X.
The post was soon flooded by requests demanding the two artistes to collaborate. In a recent interview, the Indian musician also praised Taylor, sharing that he would love to compose for her, regardless of the genre. He went on to call the singer and songwriter a ‘case study’ and inspiration for musicians.
The Tortured Poets Department, which was released on April 19, has already broken multiple records. On Wednesday, it created history by becoming the first album to garner over a billion streams within a week of its release on Spotify. When the album came out, it hit a massive 300 million streams on the first day itself, setting the bar high. Additionally, it also sold 1.8 million copies of vinyl in the US within just five days of its release, making it the fourth largest-selling album in recent times.
As for Rahman, he recently composed the musical score for the Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan and Diljit Dosanjh’s Amar Singh Chamkila. In addition to that, there are also reports of the composer collaborating with Hans Zimmer for Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana.