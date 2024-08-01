Shriya's 'Like That' brings a funky twist to romantic pop
Singer-songwriter Shriya is quickly rising with her catchy releases. With Ride for Me and On My Mind soaring high in streaming numbers, Shriya’s strongest suite is her ability to produce fresh-sounding tracks on familiar grounds of the pop genre. She delivers yet again with her latest release, Like That. Written, performed and composed by Shriya and produced by Hersh Desai, the tone of the song is set as a romantic ballad with a funky twist. We rope in the young musician to chat around the same. Excerpts:
How do you describe the core themes of Like That?
Like That feels both energetic and chill depending on the setting. The chorus lifts the song with its drum, bass, and vocals. It is intended to make you groove, regardless of the setting.
Any inspirations for the lyrics or the overall score and themes?
I had someone in mind when writing this song, hence the lyrics of the pre-chorus point out unique features about him. Music has always been my way of expressing how I feel about certain subjects, especially relationships. There’s more romance in writing a song for your partner rather than just telling them how you feel. That’s exactly what I’ve tried to do with Like That.
How do you get your creativity flowing?
I draw a lot of inspiration from everyday experiences and routines. That comes out the clearest in my upcoming EP. I also like to sit at my piano and play chords and see what feelings come up, based on which I choose my words. Melody follows after.
If you had to choose, what would you rather do — discover a new sound (while jamming) or enjoy sing-alongs with the crowd?
That’s the toughest question. In an ideal world, I would choose both. The feeling of a crowd cheering you on is unmatched, but also the joy of writing a new song and finding a new melody is something I never want to stop experiencing.
How did you zero in on the treatment of the song?
Over a week, producer Hersh Desai and I finalised on the arrangement of the song, what the hook would be and how we could build it up musically. We definitely leaned into having a pre chorus merge into a big first chorus to amplify the impact of the hook. We achieved this through using a simple guitar kick alongside a groovy bassline in the pre chorus, to create space for emptiness, and having a very rhythmically intense chorus. After which, we got to the mixing process. There was a lot of back and forth over a week or so after finally choosing a mix. I then handed it over to expert master engineer, Fili Filizzola, who did a stunning job tightening the track.
Who are some of your favourite indie artistes in the scene currently?
My top picks at the moment are Yashraj, Meba Ofilia, Kayan, Renao, Kayam, Dappest, and Tsumyoki.
Like That is streaming on all audio platforms.