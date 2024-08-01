Shriya's 'Like That' brings a funky twist to romantic pop

A

Over a week, producer Hersh Desai and I finalised on the arrangement of the song, what the hook would be and how we could build it up musically. We definitely leaned into having a pre chorus merge into a big first chorus to amplify the impact of the hook. We achieved this through using a simple guitar kick alongside a groovy bassline in the pre chorus, to create space for emptiness, and having a very rhythmically intense chorus. After which, we got to the mixing process. There was a lot of back and forth over a week or so after finally choosing a mix. I then handed it over to expert master engineer, Fili Filizzola, who did a stunning job tightening the track.