Experience a choral renaissance this weekend: TICE's show, 'Ula', in Chennai

Chennai's music scene is experiencing a choral renaissance, and at its heart is The Indian Choral Ensemble (TICE). Led by the dynamic duo of Kalyani Nair and Karthik Manickavasagam, TICE is redefining the boundaries of choral music.

This weekend, TICE is set to captivate audiences with their groundbreaking performance, Ula. An audacious experiment in sound, the show will feature the ensemble's voices without the aid of amplification. This will be also an immersive experience as the performers will sing from amidst the crowd. Kalyani describes Ula as a vocal voyage, inviting listeners to embark on a sonic journey with the choir.

The performance will showcase TICE's original compositions alongside fresh interpretations of beloved film tracks. With over 40 voices harmonizing in perfect unity, the ensemble is set to deliver a raw and powerful musical experience. While not strictly acappella, the concert will be accompanied by a skilled five-piece band, adding subtle layers of instrumentation.