Indian tabla maestro Abhirup Roy wins prestigious global music award

Abhirup Roy, a celebrated tabla player and composer from India, has achieved international recognition by winning the Global Music Award in California, USA. He was honoured in the Best Original Score and Best Composer categories for his exceptional album, The Other Half. This album, known for its unique blend of traditional Indian music and contemporary sounds, explores a wide range of emotions and has captivated audiences worldwide.
Reflecting on this achievement, Abhirup expressed his gratitude and dedicated the success of this album to his wife. "This year is very special for me, marking 10 years of international work. The Other Half is my first cinematic compositional piece, and I am grateful to my musician friends for their support," said the musician.
The artiste’s award-winning composition showcases his profound understanding of music, blending intricate rhythms and emotive melodies. His work stands out in the global music industry for its innovative fusion of classical and modern elements. The Other Half has not only garnered critical acclaim but has also been nominated for the Intercontinental Music Award in the Contemporary Instrumental category.
The Global Music Awards are renowned for celebrating musical talent from around the world, and Abhirup’s recognition underscores his significant contribution to the field. Since its release, his album has secured five prestigious awards in the USA, further establishing his brilliance as a composer.
Abhirup Roy's passion for music continues to inspire audiences around the globe, solidifying his status as a prominent figure in the international music scene.