Indie singer Rahul Advani melds concepts of human relations and nature’s components in his latest EP, 'Elements'

Rahul says that he is particularly excited about one single from the album, Goodbye My Friend. Releasing on International Friendship Day, Rahul tells us why this track is special. “When I’m writing a song, I’m searching for ideas and refining them for months. But in this case, it was almost as if the song wrote itself. In less than an hour,the entire song was done. However, it was the most difficult one to record. It’s a ballad about the pain of walking away from a friendship while learning to appreciate it for what it is. I think it’s something many people would have experienced at one point or another in their lives,” he explains.