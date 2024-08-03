A lot of my music from the Grammy-award winning album was made at the Bengaluru Airport: Ricky Kej

You have collaborated with Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru for their official anthem. Can you tell us what you have named it and how did the collaboration take place?

The only kind of music that I make is an extension of me. I feel like celebrating various things and that's what I make music on. And that’s the reason why I don’t do I don’t do Bollywood music. I don’t do pop music for the same reason. So, the anthem is titled The World is Waiting For You. The idea of the collaboration happened when the second terminal of the airport was being launched. I happened to see T2 during the construction stage. But at that time, not much was built. But nevertheless, that itself was quite inspiring just to see the shell and just to see you know the amount of love and care that is going into building this particular airport. There itself the thought came in that I need to express myself through my music with this particular airport. Towards the end of 2022, I made a piece of music about the airport but when the idea of playing what I had made came, I insisted on not playing it because I didn’t want to play an incomplete piece of music. So I made something presentable — a 40 piece at the launch. And now we finally completed it. I’m really happy with how the song has turned out and that is why it’s ready for release now.