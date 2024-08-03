A lot of my music from the Grammy-award winning album was made at the Bengaluru Airport: Ricky Kej

In a first-time collaboration, an airport has joined forces with an artiste to create a dedicated anthem. Bengaluru Airport, in collaboration with three-time Grammy-award winner Ricky Kej, recently released a song dedicated to the airport. Available in both English and Kannada, the anthem is accompanied by a compelling music video that intricately weaves together three poignant stories. These narratives vividly depict the diverse emotions — from joyous beginnings to heartfelt farewells — that passengers from different walks of life encounter at the airport. Ricky Kej spills the tea on the idea behind the collaboration and lots more.
You have collaborated with Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru for their official anthem. Can you tell us what you have named it and how did the collaboration take place?
The only kind of music that I make is an extension of me. I feel like celebrating various things and that's what I make music on. And that’s the reason why I don’t do I don’t do Bollywood music. I don’t do pop music for the same reason. So, the anthem is titled The World is Waiting For You. The idea of the collaboration happened when the second terminal of the airport was being launched. I happened to see T2 during the construction stage. But at that time, not much was built. But nevertheless, that itself was quite inspiring just to see the shell and just to see you know the amount of love and care that is going into building this particular airport. There itself the thought came in that I need to express myself through my music with this particular airport. Towards the end of 2022, I made a piece of music about the airport but when the idea of playing what I had made came, I insisted on not playing it because I didn’t want to play an incomplete piece of music. So I made something presentable — a 40 piece at the launch. And now we finally completed it. I’m really happy with how the song has turned out and that is why it’s ready for release now.
Does the anthem also have elements surrounding the environment?
It does. It talks about greenery. It talks about it being a beautiful place. But more importantly, the anthem talks about the emotion of coming back home and also reaching out for your dreams. So, the beauty of the Airport is that every spot, especially the T2 terminal is a beautiful place for you to just sit down, relax and just be quiet with yourself or open your laptop and work.
This is the first time that an Airport and an artiste have collaborated for an album. So, how does it feel to become the first person to do this?
I guess I did not look at it in terms of that, of it being the first time that this has been done. As I said, it was very natural and it did not start off as a collaboration. It started off with me making something for the Airport on a more personal thing. So, let’s assume that the Airport did not like the anthem. I would have still put it out. But in this case the Airport liked it so the collaboration took place.
What are some of your most interesting memories about the Airport?
Lots of memories actually. In fact, a lot of my music on the album Divine Tides — the album that won two Grammy Awards in 2022 and 2023, was actually worked on in the Bangalore Airport. A lot of times during travelling, I would be using my laptop, working on music. After I won the Grammy in 2015, I landed at the Bengaluru Airport and I was going through the air bridge. I received a call from an unknown number in Mumbai. I picked up the phone and the person on the other end sounded like a teenage girl. She said, “Hi, my name is Lata and I am a singer. I wanted to congratulate you on winning the Grammy.” I was quite angry and I asked, “Who gave you my phone number?” She said that her manager gave the number and then suddenly somebody took the phone from her. It was Mahesh, a friend of mine. He said, “That was Lata Mangeshkar who you were speaking to.” I was shocked and then he gave back the phone to her and then I started laughing and I apologised to her.
Are you working on any new music right now?
Yes I am working on a new album which is about mental wellness. That album will be released somewhere around the end of August. Then I am also producing an album for Stuart Copeland. That album will be released around the end of this year.
The World is Waiting For You is streaming on all audio platforms.
