AP Dhillon reveals new single ‘Old Money’ featuring Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt

A week after clearing his Instagram account, renowned Punjabi rapper, singer, and record producer AP Dhillon has surprised his fans by revealing the title of his forthcoming global single. He shared the much-anticipated title through a motion art video featuring Bollywood legends Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, accompanied by a cryptic social media post that read, “I know you didn’t see this one coming…”

The single, titled Old Money, is introduced with a dynamic motion art video that concludes with the message ‘did you miss me’ and the tease ‘this August.’ Sanjay Dutt responded to the post with a comment saying “brothers.”

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, whose on-screen partnership has captivated audiences for years, are set to reunite for this AP Dhillon project. This marks their first appearance together in a music video, a notable shift from their usual commercial blockbusters. Their previous collaborations, such as in Chal Mere Bhai, Saajan, and Om Shanti Om, have showcased their compelling on-screen chemistry. Their last joint appearance was in the 2012 film Son Of Sardaar with the special song Po Po, further building excitement for their next collaboration.

Insiders suggest that Old Money is more than just a song; it is anticipated to be a cultural event. A source close to the project revealed, “The track is set to be a visual spectacle, featuring a high-octane music video that promises a cinematic extravaganza, marking the reunion of two of Bollywood’s biggest stars after a decade.”

As the excitement builds, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Old Money, a project expected to push the boundaries of music videos. The release date will be announced soon.