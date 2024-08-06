AP Dhillon teams with Republic Records, launching new era for Punjabi music globally

Global Punjabi music icon AP Dhillon (real name Amritpal Singh Dhillon) has secured a landmark deal with Republic Records, in collaboration with Universal Music Canada, marking a major breakthrough for Punjabi music on an international scale.
Dhillon, renowned for his role in shaping the future of Punjabi music and spearheading the global Brown movement, has made history as the first artiste of Punjabi descent born in India to join this prestigious label. This milestone signifies a significant advancement for both Dhillon and Republic Records.
Just as he announces his upcoming single Old Money, featuring Bollywood heavyweights Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, Dhillon’s new partnership with Republic Records represents a strategic leap forward. With a devoted global fanbase and a series of successful releases, Dhillon is set to usher in a new era for Punjabi music with the support of a leading global music powerhouse.
Dhillon expressed his excitement, saying, “Republic Records saw my vision from the beginning. They understood who I am and we’re perfectly aligned on this new music. I’m thrilled to reveal what we’ve been working on.”
Monte Lipman, Founder & Chairman of Republic Records, stated, “AP Dhillon is an extraordinary artiste who continues to push boundaries and has ignited a cultural revolution. We’re excited to team up with Universal Music Canada, led by Chairman and C.E.O. Jeffrey Remedios, to further amplify AP’s influence and music worldwide.”
Dhillon’s debut release with Republic Records will be the single Old Money and its accompanying video, set for August 9, 2024. This will be followed by his album The Brownprint, arriving on August 23, 2024. Dhillon has co-produced the majority of the album, with contributions from DŹŁ (Future, Central Cee), Luca Mauti (J.Cole, Eminem), and AzizTheShake (BIA, Central Cee).
This exciting collaboration is set to redefine the global landscape of Punjabi music, as AP Dhillon introduces his distinctive and diverse sound to a broader audience. With Republic Records’ unmatched expertise and global reach, Dhillon is poised to make a lasting impact on the music industry and inspire many aspiring artistes.