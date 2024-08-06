AP Dhillon teams with Republic Records, launching new era for Punjabi music globally

Global Punjabi music icon AP Dhillon (real name Amritpal Singh Dhillon) has secured a landmark deal with Republic Records, in collaboration with Universal Music Canada, marking a major breakthrough for Punjabi music on an international scale.

Dhillon, renowned for his role in shaping the future of Punjabi music and spearheading the global Brown movement, has made history as the first artiste of Punjabi descent born in India to join this prestigious label. This milestone signifies a significant advancement for both Dhillon and Republic Records.

Just as he announces his upcoming single Old Money, featuring Bollywood heavyweights Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, Dhillon’s new partnership with Republic Records represents a strategic leap forward. With a devoted global fanbase and a series of successful releases, Dhillon is set to usher in a new era for Punjabi music with the support of a leading global music powerhouse.