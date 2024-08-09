AP Dhillon’s ‘Old Money’ featuring Salman Khan & Sanjay Dutt OUT NOW!

Today, global Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon is celebrating a momentous occasion as he releases his highly anticipated new single, Old Money. This release is accompanied by a visually spectacular music video that rivals the grandeur of the most epic action blockbusters. This marks Dhillon’s first project under his newly established collaboration with Republic Records and Universal Music Canada, signaling a new chapter in his career and a potential shift in the landscape of Indian music and entertainment.
Old Money is not just a song but a high-octane fusion of Punjabi rhythms with the cinematic splendor of 90s Indian action films. The track showcases Dhillon’s exceptional artistry and versatility, blending his musical talent with his emerging role as an actor. The single’s vibrant energy is driven by a pulsating beat, bold brass, and sweeping strings, creating an infectious anthem with global appeal. Dhillon’s powerful vocals and compelling lyrics promise to resonate across cultural boundaries, elevating the track to an anthem with international reach.
In addition to Dhillon’s contribution, Old Money features collaboration with his long-time partner Shinda Kahlon, alongside AzizTheShake, Gray Hawken, Luca Mauti, Brendan Thomas, and Madeleine Kay on production credits. The single also includes the return of Bollywood icons Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt in a long-awaited on-screen partnership. This star-studded collaboration creates a dynamic fusion of past and present talents, bridging generational divides and delivering a universal message of brotherhood, compassion, and loyalty.
Expanding his creative vision, Dhillon steps behind the camera for the first time to co-direct the visually stunning music video with Shauna Gautam. The video is a cinematic journey that covers elements from heirlooms to weaponry to high-speed car chases. Featuring Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt as elder brotherly figures to Dhillon, the video explores themes of staying true to one’s roots and valuing close relationships. The video concludes with a striking ‘say no to violence’ message, urging viewers to choose peace over conflict and to use their talents and determination positively. This thoughtful social commentary transforms the music video from mere entertainment into a powerful statement.
AP Dhillon reflects on the release, stating, “Old Money is the perfect way for me to begin this next phase of my career. I drew inspiration from all the action movies I grew up watching, and I want to thank Bhai and Baba for believing in me. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.”
With its blend of star power, compelling themes, and innovative approach, Old Money is set to be a landmark in Indian music history, poised to be cherished and celebrated for years to come.