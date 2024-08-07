Selena Gomez praises Meryl Streep as mentor

Selena Gomez has candidly expressed her profound admiration for her esteemed co-star, Meryl Streep. Sharing the spotlight with the legendary actress on the set of Only Murders in the Building was an experience Selena describes as nothing short of transformative. The sheer magnitude of Meryl’s talent, coupled with her down-to-earth demeanor, left an indelible mark on the younger actress. Selena found herself utterly captivated, often rendered speechless in the presence of such a formidable force in the entertainment industry.

One particular moment stands out as a testament to Meryl Streep’s extraordinary artistry. Witnessing her live, a cappella performance was a truly awe-inspiring experience for Selena. The raw emotion and vocal brilliance that Meryl effortlessly exuded moved the actress to tears, solidifying her reverence for the seasoned performer. Selena’s admiration for Meryl extends far beyond her acting prowess; it encompasses the actress’ unwavering dedication to her craft and her ability to command a room with both grace and authority.

As anticipation grows for the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building, Selena is brimming with excitement. She confidently asserts that this installment will be the most exhilarating yet, promising a whirlwind of unexpected plot developments. With the action shifting to the vibrant city of Los Angeles, fans can expect a fresh and dynamic chapter in the beloved series.