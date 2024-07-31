Selena Gomez opens up about ‘it girl era’ depression and relationship reflections

Selena Gomez recently reflected on a period in her life often considered her 'it girl era,' a time marked by paparazzi attention and her relationship with Justin Bieber. However, in a candid moment, Gomez revealed that this phase was actually a difficult one for her, characterised by feelings of deep depression.

In response to a throwback video of herself being photographed and interacting with fans, set to Bieber's song Company and implying she wouldn't have dated her current beau Benny Blanco during that time, Gomez humorously dismissed the notion. She countered, stating, "Kinda makes me laugh because I was so depressed back then lol."

After an on-and-off relationship spanning eight years, Gomez and Bieber parted ways in 2018. Since then, Bieber has married Hailey Bieber, with whom he is now expecting their first child.

In contrast, Gomez has found happiness with music producer Benny Blanco, whom she praises for treating her exceptionally well. She expressed her appreciation publicly, noting that Blanco has been the best person in her life. Despite facing criticism, Gomez remains unfazed by negative comments, emphasising her resilience.

Most recently, Blanco celebrated Gomez's 32nd birthday by gifting her a stunning jewel-encrusted necklace in the shape of his initial, crafted from 14-karat gold and adorned with diamonds.