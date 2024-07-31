Celebs

Jennifer Lopez sells her NYC penthouse for USD 23 million amidst divorce rumours: Reports

Lopez’s former NYC residence is a luxurious 6,540 square-foot duplex boasting four bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, and an expansive 3,000 square feet of outdoor space
The real estate saga surrounding Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continues to unfold. Amidst swirling rumours of divorce, Lopez has taken a significant step, selling her Madison Park penthouse in New York City for a reported USD 23 million (INR 192.5 crores approx).

The sale marks the end of a seven-year journey for the star, who first listed the property in 2017 for USD 26.95 million. This development comes on the heels of Affleck’s recent USD 20 million property acquisition in Los Angeles, further fuelling speculation about the couple’s relationship status.

Despite the flurry of headlines, the high-profile pair has maintained silence on their personal matters. Earlier this month, sources revealed the couple’s desire to offload their shared Beverly Hills mansion, with Affleck reportedly eager to sever ties with the property.

Lopez’s former NYC residence is a luxurious 6,540 square-foot duplex boasting four bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, and an expansive 3,000 square feet of outdoor space. The property, located in the historic Whitman building, offers breathtaking views of Madison Square Park, the Flatiron Building, and the MetLife Clock Tower.

While the recent sale brings closure to one chapter of Lopez’s real estate portfolio, the overall narrative surrounding Bennifer 2.0 remains shrouded in uncertainty.

Jennifer Lopez seeks half of Ben Affleck’s USD 150mn fortune amid divorce rumours: Reports
