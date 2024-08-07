The Indian Choral Ensemble brings entertaining choral music back with 'Ula'

Indulge was at The Indian Choral Ensemble's show 'Ula' in Chennai on Saturday, August 3. Led by dynamic duo, Kalyani Nair and Karthik Manickavasagam, TICE has redefined the boundaries of choral music.

The show featured the ensemble's voices without the help of amplification. The singers sang in the midst of the audience making it an immersive experience for them as well. With over 40 voices harmonising in perfect unity, the ensemble delivered a raw and powerful musical experience.