Exclusive: In conversation with Papon — soulful maestro who brought Assamese folk to the world

I never had a Bollywood playback singing dream. I still don’t think I am a playback singer. I am a singer-songwriter, producer, composer… I make music. That’s my story. I started listening to music from diverse styles and languages because I am from the North East. There was a lot of Blues Rock influence from Pink Floyd to Bryan Adams to anything. And then because of my family, I had the indigenous folk music influence; my father was known as the Bihu king of Assam, the Bihu samrat. My mom was trained in Hindustani classical, she trained me a bit, and my dad was also a great composer, so ghazals were a lot in my playlist—what you call it now, I had LPs then. So, it was just good music, and I just kept doing music. One day, a song came to me from Bollywood, and then I became a Bollywood artist. So, there’s no transition. I am definitely selective about the kind of sound and songs I want to do. The songs in Bollywood are quite like me, so it helps me keep my integrity to what I love doing.