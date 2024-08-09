Portuguese Pride: Marta Pereira da Costa takes to the stage this weekend in Bengaluru for some fado music

How would you describe fado? It’s amazing to know that you play the Portuguese guitar, because it is mostly played by men. What made you pick up the instrument?

Fado is a Portuguese music style that was born in the poor neighbourhoods of Lisbon, by the end of the XIX century. Historically, it is sung by a female fado singer accompanied by a Portuguese guitar and a viola. Normally, only men used to play the Portuguese guitar in fado music, but after I started playing side by side with other musicians, I slowly changed the tradition. Today, you can see a few girls and women playing the Portuguese guitar. I started playing the Portuguese guitar when I was 18 years old. I used to play the piano since I was four and by then my dream was to be a concerto piano player, like Maria João Pires. My father loves fado music and the sound of the Portuguese guitar and he challenged me to learn it and I just fell in love on my first lesson.