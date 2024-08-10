Here’s what makes the Ziro Festival, a music lover and traveller’s delight

The picturesque Ziro Valley in Arunachal Pradesh becomes home to musicians and listeners alike every year when the enigmatic Ziro Festival arrives. Founded by Bobby Hano and Anup Kutty in 2012, the Festival will be clocking a dozen circles around the sun. Over the years what seemed like a small gathering of music lovers expanded into a massive outdoor music festival with hundreds from all across the country and abroad chiming in to listen to some of the greatest talents in this field. Apart from music, the Ziro Festival has also given rise to concepts like conscious traveling, community- building, travel and tourism, and much more.

In the past, the festival has hosted Local and National names including Benry Moses from Nagaland, East Himalayan Folk Quintet from Assam, G Jackals from Arunachal Pradesh, Cassettes from Mizoram, Da Minot from Meghalaya, Dokodoko from Sikkim, Mangka from Manipur along with Mohit Chauhan, Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Joydeep Mukherjee, Goutam Das Baul and more. International talents like Ary Juliyant, Guy Buttery, Puuluup from Indonesia, South Africa, and France also find a space in the festival.

From the USA to France, from Sweden to Australia; from Arunachal Pradesh to Rajasthan and Delhi to Tamil Nadu, the Ziro Festival has brought together everyone through their shared love for music. As the eleventh edition is knocking on the door, we speak to Anup Kutty about what to expect, how the festival has evolved, and more.

Excerpts: