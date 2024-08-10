Indo-Canadian rap artiste Abhi releases his latest EP titled Journey>Destination

Along with the EP, Abhi has released a short anime web series. It has been in the pipeline for several years, Abhi has created the animated character GUGU, who is the star of the mini-series Life of GUGU.

Elaborating on the web series, Abhi says, “Even though it all starts with the music for me, I personally wanted to do something out of the box for our audience. The anime web series is that for me. It gives life to the EP. I believe this is something very unique and it provides the audience with a holistic experience.There have not been many artists in our industry who have attempted this. I draw inspiration from artists like Kanye West who always go above and beyond for the audience and push the agenda in the industry.”

Journey>Destination is streaming on all audio platforms.