Indo-Canadian rap artiste Abhi releases his latest EP titled Journey>Destination

Indo-Canadian South Asian singer, songwriter and rapper, Abhi Goyal, better known by his stage name Abhi, recently released his latest EP, Journey>Destination. The EP is a masterful blend of rap and hip-hop, pop and EDM, creating a rich soundscape that reflects his Indian and Western heritage. His musical journey began when he was 17 with the release of his first EP, Light Out. He immersed himself in both Western and Indian music traditions, mastering the art of rapping and singing in multiple languages. His vocal talents extend to the piano and harmonium, showcasing his dedication to refining his craft and establishing a unique sound.
Talking about the EP, Abhi says, “Journey>Destination is a project that bridges the gap between Indian and Western sound. This album shadows me as a human and my journey so far on this planet. The EP tastefully interweaves traditional Indian timbres with Western culture, producing a mesmerizing sonic landscape reflective of his musical journey. The result is an eclectic tapestry of sounds spread across five captivating tracks.”
Along with the EP, Abhi has released a short anime web series. It has been in the pipeline for several years, Abhi has created the animated character GUGU, who is the star of the mini-series Life of GUGU.
Elaborating on the web series, Abhi says, “Even though it all starts with the music for me, I personally wanted to do something out of the box for our audience. The anime web series is that for me. It gives life to the EP. I believe this is something very unique and it provides the audience with a holistic experience.There have not been many artists in our industry who have attempted this. I draw inspiration from artists like Kanye West who always go above and beyond for the audience and push the agenda in the industry.”
Journey>Destination is streaming on all audio platforms.
Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress